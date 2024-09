Sunset Victory Lap

Day 95 - Saiga triumphantly trots along the lakeshore at sunset, tennis ball firmly in his mouth and water droplets flying off his coat. The golden light of the setting sun highlights his wet fur and energetic strides, as he proudly displays his prized ball after a successful fetch. The peaceful lake and sandy shore serve as the perfect backdrop to this joyful moment of play at the end of a beautiful day.