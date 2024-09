Saiga's Sunset Shenanigans

Day 94 - Saiga's Sunset Shenanigans



Saiga, soaking wet from a fun romp in the lake, stands on the sandy shore at sunset with a hilarious expression, tongue hanging out and eyes wide, as if he's plotting his next splash. The warm glow of the setting sun highlights his playful energy, capturing a perfect moment of carefree joy by the water. His expression says it all—pure excitement with a hint of mischief!