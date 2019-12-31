Previous
Next
Sretna nova godina! by vesna0210
Photo 1852

Sretna nova godina!

31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Very festive! Happy new year!
December 31st, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
love it -
December 31st, 2019  
Diana ace
Gorgeous golden reflections, Happy New Year Vesna.
December 31st, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful golden reflections...Happy New Year 2020, Vesna!
December 31st, 2019  
carol white ace
A lovely image
December 31st, 2019  
Fisher Family
A super image - fav!

Ian
January 1st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy new year too! Nicely festive for the holiday!
January 2nd, 2020  
william wooderson
Very jolly and festive! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2020  
tony gig
Wonderful, and a Happy New Year to yourself and all the family...fav
January 2nd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Love the gold. Happy new year.
January 2nd, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Također za vas, vašu obitelj i prijatelje. : Blagoslovljena Nova godina
January 2nd, 2020  
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
How sparkly and happy for the new year! Wishing you the best.
January 4th, 2020  
Vesna
@jernst1779 @pdulis @ludwigsdiana @seattlite @carolmw @fishers @olivetreeann @will_wooderson @tonygig @pyrrhula @aikimomm and @sdutoit, thanks for the good wishes, comments and favs. All the best!
January 4th, 2020  
Tanja
sva si šljašteća i blještava
January 4th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Thanks for mention the PP . I`ll inform him.
January 4th, 2020  
Vesna
Hvala Ti, @violetlady. Thanks, @pyrrhula. Maybe Kim wants to join us?
January 7th, 2020  
Faye Turner
Very colourful and festive
January 8th, 2020  
Catherine P
Lighting here is lovely. Happy New Year!
January 9th, 2020  
Vesna
@fayefaye and @cmp, thanks a lot for the good wishes and comments.
January 15th, 2020  
Fisher Family
Lovey light and textures.A Happy New Year.
Katharine
January 19th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comment and good wishes. All the best, @fishers!
January 23rd, 2020  
Jess
nice photo!
January 26th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comment, @photojess!
January 30th, 2020  
carol white ace
Very colourful
February 2nd, 2020  
Janet
Happy new year Vesna!
February 5th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot and all the best, @carolmw and @janturnbull.
February 8th, 2020  
KWind ace
Pretty! Love the shiny colour.
February 14th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
So cheery
February 15th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty colour!
February 16th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comments @kwind, @jgpittenger and @radiogirl.
February 17th, 2020  
M. Brutus ace
A lovely photo of this pretty decoration.
February 25th, 2020  
Jess
Gold tones captured excellent!
February 25th, 2020  
Michelle Renee ace
Looks like a celebration!
February 25th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comments @mbrutus, @photojess and @bokehdot
February 29th, 2020  
Karly ace
So festive - Happy New Year to you, Vesna. Thank you for all your very nice comments!
March 3rd, 2020  
Vesna
All the best, Karly! I love your photos, @365karly1.
March 6th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Just lovely!
March 15th, 2020  
Vesna
Thank you so much, @mzzhope!
March 16th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 21st, 2020  
Vesna
Thank you so much, @bkbinthecity!
March 22nd, 2020  
*lynn ace
Looks like a party!
March 23rd, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks a lot, @lynnz. This is photo for New Year. Now is not situation for party. We are in isolation. Here are corona virus and earthquakes.
March 24th, 2020  
Tom ace
Happy New Year, wish the best for you in these difficult times
March 25th, 2020  
Vesna
Thanks and all the best, @tosee!
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise