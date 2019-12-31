Sign up
Photo 1852
Sretna nova godina!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
44
3
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...
1852
photos
56
followers
46
following
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
Views
265
Comments
44
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
24th December 2019 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Jean
ace
Very festive! Happy new year!
December 31st, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
love it -
December 31st, 2019
Diana
ace
Gorgeous golden reflections, Happy New Year Vesna.
December 31st, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful golden reflections...Happy New Year 2020, Vesna!
December 31st, 2019
carol white
ace
A lovely image
December 31st, 2019
Fisher Family
A super image - fav!
Ian
January 1st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy new year too! Nicely festive for the holiday!
January 2nd, 2020
william wooderson
Very jolly and festive! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2020
tony gig
Wonderful, and a Happy New Year to yourself and all the family...fav
January 2nd, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Love the gold. Happy new year.
January 2nd, 2020
Pyrrhula
Također za vas, vašu obitelj i prijatelje. : Blagoslovljena Nova godina
January 2nd, 2020
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
How sparkly and happy for the new year! Wishing you the best.
January 4th, 2020
Vesna
@jernst1779
@pdulis
@ludwigsdiana
@seattlite
@carolmw
@fishers
@olivetreeann
@will_wooderson
@tonygig
@pyrrhula
@aikimomm
and
@sdutoit
, thanks for the good wishes, comments and favs. All the best!
January 4th, 2020
Tanja
sva si šljašteća i blještava
January 4th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Thanks for mention the PP . I`ll inform him.
January 4th, 2020
Vesna
Hvala Ti,
@violetlady
. Thanks,
@pyrrhula
. Maybe Kim wants to join us?
January 7th, 2020
Faye Turner
Very colourful and festive
January 8th, 2020
Catherine P
Lighting here is lovely. Happy New Year!
January 9th, 2020
Vesna
@fayefaye
and
@cmp
, thanks a lot for the good wishes and comments.
January 15th, 2020
Fisher Family
Lovey light and textures.A Happy New Year.
Katharine
January 19th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comment and good wishes. All the best,
@fishers
!
January 23rd, 2020
Jess
nice photo!
January 26th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comment,
@photojess
!
January 30th, 2020
carol white
ace
Very colourful
February 2nd, 2020
Janet
Happy new year Vesna!
February 5th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot and all the best,
@carolmw
and
@janturnbull
.
February 8th, 2020
KWind
ace
Pretty! Love the shiny colour.
February 14th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
So cheery
February 15th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty colour!
February 16th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comments
@kwind
,
@jgpittenger
and
@radiogirl
.
February 17th, 2020
M. Brutus
ace
A lovely photo of this pretty decoration.
February 25th, 2020
Jess
Gold tones captured excellent!
February 25th, 2020
Michelle Renee
ace
Looks like a celebration!
February 25th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot for the comments
@mbrutus
,
@photojess
and
@bokehdot
February 29th, 2020
Karly
ace
So festive - Happy New Year to you, Vesna. Thank you for all your very nice comments!
March 3rd, 2020
Vesna
All the best, Karly! I love your photos,
@365karly1
.
March 6th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Just lovely!
March 15th, 2020
Vesna
Thank you so much,
@mzzhope
!
March 16th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 21st, 2020
Vesna
Thank you so much,
@bkbinthecity
!
March 22nd, 2020
*lynn
ace
Looks like a party!
March 23rd, 2020
Vesna
Thanks a lot,
@lynnz
. This is photo for New Year. Now is not situation for party. We are in isolation. Here are corona virus and earthquakes.
March 24th, 2020
Tom
ace
Happy New Year, wish the best for you in these difficult times
March 25th, 2020
Vesna
Thanks and all the best,
@tosee
!
March 27th, 2020
