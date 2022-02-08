Sign up
Photo 2150
Pauk
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
1
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2150
photos
71
followers
45
following
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
9th September 2021 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
william wooderson
What a colourful 🕷!
February 15th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great close up Fav.
February 15th, 2022
