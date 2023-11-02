Sign up
Previous
Photo 2410
Pupoljak
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
1
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2410
photos
72
followers
42
following
660% complete
View this month »
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
24th November 2023 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
December 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing detail and great colours.
December 16th, 2023
