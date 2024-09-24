Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
SiSeal
My good friend SiSeal. It stays along with me during all my post-production work time.
To be honest, I couldn't go out to take some photos today, so I looked at it, and boom...shot done 😂😂
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
0
0
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
9
photos
5
followers
6
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
24th September 2024 7:26pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
nature
,
toy
,
animal
,
365project
,
collectables
,
seal
