Previous
LED fungi by vignoli
53 / 365

LED fungi

I like low lights and this one drew my eyes.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Reinaldo Vignoli

@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Lovely shot. The pov is excellent. The moss and mushrooms are perfectly lit. Fav.
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise