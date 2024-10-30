Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
LED fungi
I like low lights and this one drew my eyes.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
Wendy
ace
Lovely shot. The pov is excellent. The moss and mushrooms are perfectly lit. Fav.
October 30th, 2024
