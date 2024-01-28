Previous
January 28th, 2024 by vilhelmina
January 28th, 2024

Night shift at the hospital. This is the door to the room newborn babies go if they need any help breathing after they're born by C-section. They recently added the symbol to help NICU staff find their way.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Vilhelmina

@vilhelmina
