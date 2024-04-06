Sign up
Photo 875
Springtime
Photo taken in Darmstadt on Saturday, a day in this year with more than 20°C temperature. It was a springtime atmosphere in the city
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
6th April 2024 1:29pm
Tags
spring
,
darmstadt
