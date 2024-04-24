Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 893
watching the jazz loft
A movie about the photographer William Eugene Smith. Mainly based on the many photos he took in a loft in NYC where various musicians and artists spend time in the 50s
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1784
photos
57
followers
55
following
244% complete
View this month »
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
Latest from all albums
888
889
420
890
421
891
892
893
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
24th April 2024 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jazz
,
movie
,
smith
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close