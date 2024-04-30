Previous
Westadtcafé by vincent24
Westadtcafé

The bar getting ready to welcome costumer and people ready to dance for the „tanzen in der Mai“ celebration… a German tradition to dance into the month of May to welcome warmer days.
30th April 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

