Previous
Next
Majestic Monuments of Modica by vincent24
Photo 444

Majestic Monuments of Modica

This photograph captures a striking statue of a saint standing in front of the grand facade of a historic church in Modica, Sicily, Italy. The statue, with a halo and holding a tablet, exudes a solemn presence, silhouetted against a cloudy sky. The church behind, adorned with intricate baroque details and additional statues, adds to the sense of reverence and history. The dramatic lighting and the overcast sky contribute to the photo's moody and contemplative atmosphere, highlighting the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Modica.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise