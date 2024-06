Moonlit Tram Ride

In Darmstadt, I ventured out to witness the full moon and captured this nighttime scene. The photo showcases a tram making its way down a quiet street under the glow of multiple light sources. The full moon shines brightly in the sky, competing with the streetlights and a striking red traffic light. The mix of artificial and natural light creates a mysterious, almost cinematic atmosphere. The tram’s illuminated windows add a touch of warmth to the cool night.