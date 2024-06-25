Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 985
Shadows on Green Canvas
In Darmstadt, at the square near the main train station, I captured this image where a shadow plays upon a vibrant green surface.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1943
photos
66
followers
63
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Latest from all albums
982
48
983
471
984
438
49
985
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
25th June 2024 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
reflection
,
train
,
shadow
,
silhouette
,
station
,
urban
,
darmstadt
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful shadow- I love how it's a person which gives the image a "story".
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close