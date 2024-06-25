Previous
Shadows on Green Canvas by vincent24
Photo 985

Shadows on Green Canvas

In Darmstadt, at the square near the main train station, I captured this image where a shadow plays upon a vibrant green surface.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful shadow- I love how it's a person which gives the image a "story".
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise