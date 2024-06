Ghostly Grandeur of the Alte Oper

In front of the historic Alte Oper in Frankfurt, I experimented with Vanoost's style to capture this hauntingly beautiful image. The photograph showcases the grand façade of the opera house, its architectural details blurred and stretched by the long exposure. The building’s lights glow brilliantly, casting a ghostly aura over the scene. The flowing lines and soft focus create a dreamlike effect, turning the stately structure into an apparition of light and shadow.