Post-Tango Ambiance by vincent24
Post-Tango Ambiance

As I stepped out of the tango concert at Cinema Paradiso in Ludwigshafen, the scene before me was both serene and intriguing. The dimly lit corridor led to the street, where a single scooter rested under the faint glow of a streetlamp. The contrast between the dark interior and the illuminated exterior. Along the wall to my right, a series of candles cast a warm light, their soft glow adding a touch of intimacy to the night. The quiet ambiance outside the venue felt like a perfect ending to an evening filled with music and dance.
8th June 2024

Vincent

