The photo depicts a nighttime scene in front of an ornate, historical building, in Noto, Sicily. The building features tall arches, intricate stonework, and balconies with balustrades. It is illuminated by yellow lighting, creating a warm glow against the stone facade.



In the foreground, a classic white Fiat 500 is parked by the stone wall. Near the car, a person dressed in a long coat and holding a camera is crouched, seemingly taking a photograph.



To the right, a group of people is gathered at the base of a staircase that leads up to the building's entrance, where several police officers are stationed, overseeing the crowd. The flags and banners hanging on the building add to the sense of occasion.