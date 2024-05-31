Sign up
Previous
Photo 433
Black and white pasta
Rotating spaghetti!! For an abstract result.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
31st May 2024 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
abstract
,
bw
,
bw-90
L. H.
ace
Good for you for doing the pasta!
June 1st, 2024
