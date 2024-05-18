Previous
Catania side-street by vincent24
Photo 926

Catania side-street

That was a very nice surprise to see the small side street in Catania. There was a motorbike at the entrance of the street. After a few shot I decided to use the glass of the motorbike to frame the people in the street
18th May 2024 18th May 24

@vincent24
Photo Details

