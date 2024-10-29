Sign up
Photo 1111
Forgotten Corner
In the quiet shadows of Darmstadt’s evening, a solitary bicycle leans against the wall of Frankfurter Strasse 68.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
3
2
365
X-T2
29th October 2024 11:01pm
Tags
contrast
bicycle
urban
quiet
mystery
darkness
germany
geometric
noir
minimalism
solitude
nocturnal
stillness
darmstadt
purple-light
empty
Corinne
ace
Nice image
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image, where the wall and the bicycle seem to float in the dark. The purple color adds a feel of mystery
October 30th, 2024
