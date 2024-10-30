Sign up
Previous
Photo 1112
Glimpse of a Tango Night
Behind flowing curtains, a tender moment unfolds on the milonga floor. Two dancers find their embrace in the violet-tinged darkness, while another tanguero's foot traces invisible patterns in the golden light.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
purple
,
dance
,
curtains
,
shadows
,
argentina
,
embrace
,
tango
,
connection
,
ballroom
,
milonga
,
intimacy
,
voyeur
,
mannheim
,
close-embrace
,
nocturne
