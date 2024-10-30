Previous
Glimpse of a Tango Night by vincent24
Glimpse of a Tango Night

Behind flowing curtains, a tender moment unfolds on the milonga floor. Two dancers find their embrace in the violet-tinged darkness, while another tanguero's foot traces invisible patterns in the golden light.
Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

