Photo 900
Rain…
Rain has come after a few pre-summer days. Photo shot through the car windshield window.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1792
photos
58
followers
55
following
246% complete
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
894
895
896
897
898
899
431
900
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
2nd May 2024 7:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rain
,
abstract
,
windshield
