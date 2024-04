Westadtcafé

On 30 April in Germany, it’s “Tanzen in der Mai“. Literally meaning to „dance into the month of May“. People, young and old, generally go out in bars or café for dancing. A way to welcome the nicer and warmer days.

I took this photo of the empty dance floor at the beginning of the evening. When people were still enjoying dinner, a beer, or playing table football, as we can see in the reflection of the window.