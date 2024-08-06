Sign up
Photo 1027
Dance in the City Glow
Tonight, I captured these moments of a milonga at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt. The tango dancers are framed by the arch of the opera house against the backdrop of skyscrapers.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
night
,
dance
,
romance
,
evening
,
urban
,
event
,
tango
,
skyscrapers
,
cultural
,
milonga
,
frankfurt
,
alte
,
oper
,
ambiance.
Annie D
ace
A beautiful place to dance...great framing of the dancers
August 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a fun shot!
August 6th, 2024
