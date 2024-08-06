Previous
Dance in the City Glow by vincent24
Dance in the City Glow

Tonight, I captured these moments of a milonga at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt. The tango dancers are framed by the arch of the opera house against the backdrop of skyscrapers.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Vincent

Annie D ace
A beautiful place to dance...great framing of the dancers
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a fun shot!
August 6th, 2024  
