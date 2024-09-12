Previous
Brothers in Harmony by vincent24
Photo 1064

Brothers in Harmony

I took this photo today in Cotonou shortly after sunset. As I walked through the streets, I came across these two young twin men sitting casually in front of a small shop. Dressed in identical green patterned outfits, they looked like mirror images.
12th September 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
Corinne C ace
A lovely portrait of these handsome young men
September 12th, 2024  
