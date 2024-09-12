Sign up
Photo 1064
Brothers in Harmony
I took this photo today in Cotonou shortly after sunset. As I walked through the streets, I came across these two young twin men sitting casually in front of a small shop. Dressed in identical green patterned outfits, they looked like mirror images.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
portrait
street
photography
friendship
brothers
evening
harmony
bond
unity
casual
cotonou
Corinne C
ace
A lovely portrait of these handsome young men
September 12th, 2024
