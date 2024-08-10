Previous
Whispering Embrace by vincent24
this photo was taken at a tango event in Berlin, the soft light falls gently on the dancers. Although a bit too romantic for my taste, I still decided to include the pink rose in the foreground as the light falling on it was great.
Vincent

Corinne C ace
Such a great shot!
August 11th, 2024  
