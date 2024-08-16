Previous
Shadow Play at Dusk by vincent24
Shadow Play at Dusk

Today, as the sun dipped low in the sky in Darmstadt, I stumbled upon this scene. The vibrant mural caught my eye. A figure walking by was transformed into a silhouette, aligned with the abstract art,
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Vincent

Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

