Photo 1037
Shadow Play at Dusk
Today, as the sun dipped low in the sky in Darmstadt, I stumbled upon this scene. The vibrant mural caught my eye. A figure walking by was transformed into a silhouette, aligned with the abstract art,
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
16th August 2024 7:22pm
Tags
#streetphotography
,
#urbanart
,
#abstractart
,
#darmstadt
,
#shadowplay
,
#sunsetsilhouettes
,
#visualstorytelling
