Previous
Fishing net repair by vincent24
Photo 1060

Fishing net repair

Tonight in Cotonou, as we arrived at a beachside restaurant, the sun was just beginning to set. With some time before dinner, we decided to take a walk along the shore. The beach was alive with evening activities, but one scene stood out: a man, quietly focused, mending his fishing nets.

The soft, fading light illuminated the green nets, creating a beautiful interplay of colors and shadows. I lifted my camera and captured this serene moment—a solitary figure immersed in his work, framed by the tranquil, warm glow of a Cotonou sunset.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise