Fishing net repair

Tonight in Cotonou, as we arrived at a beachside restaurant, the sun was just beginning to set. With some time before dinner, we decided to take a walk along the shore. The beach was alive with evening activities, but one scene stood out: a man, quietly focused, mending his fishing nets.



The soft, fading light illuminated the green nets, creating a beautiful interplay of colors and shadows. I lifted my camera and captured this serene moment—a solitary figure immersed in his work, framed by the tranquil, warm glow of a Cotonou sunset.