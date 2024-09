The Man Who Remembers

This is a portrait of an elderly man I met during my trip to Cotonou, Benin, last March. His home is located near the hotel where I’m currently staying. As I pass by, he recognizes me and remembers my name. Today, we had a pleasant chat about life and memory, and I asked if I could take his photo. Dressed in traditional vibrant patterns, his face tells a story of wisdom and time. His eyes reflect a warmth that only comes from years of lived experiences.