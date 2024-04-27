Sign up
41 / 365
Analog - Basket field
Photo taken during a photo walk in Mannheim. Shot with Nikon analog camera.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album#4
Camera
SP-3000
Taken
27th April 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
basket
,
analog
,
mannheim
