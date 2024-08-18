Sign up
Photo 498
Midnight Refuel
In the stillness of the night, the Esso gas station stands illuminated, a solitary outpost in the darkness. The bright, clinical lights creates an island of brightness in an otherwise empty and quiet world.
I published a similar image of the very same station here:
https://365project.org/vincent24/for-challenge/2024-04-04
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
darmstadt
,
isolation
,
nightphotography
,
gasstation
,
#urbansolitude
,
midnightjourney
