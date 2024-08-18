Previous
Midnight Refuel by vincent24
Photo 498

Midnight Refuel

In the stillness of the night, the Esso gas station stands illuminated, a solitary outpost in the darkness. The bright, clinical lights creates an island of brightness in an otherwise empty and quiet world.

I published a similar image of the very same station here: https://365project.org/vincent24/for-challenge/2024-04-04
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

