Photo 512
Curves of Progress
The Luisenplatz revealed the graceful curves of the tram tracks. A lone cyclist appeared, adding a human element to the geometric perfection of the urban infrastructure.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2095
photos
77
followers
79
following
Tags
light
,
morning
,
tram
,
lines
,
design
,
leading
,
urban
,
cyclist
,
darmstadt
,
tracks
mike
ace
superb light capture
September 6th, 2024
