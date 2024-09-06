Previous
Curves of Progress by vincent24
Photo 512

Curves of Progress

The Luisenplatz revealed the graceful curves of the tram tracks. A lone cyclist appeared, adding a human element to the geometric perfection of the urban infrastructure.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
mike ace
superb light capture
September 6th, 2024  
