Previous
From the meeting room by vincent24
Photo 510

From the meeting room

Photo taken from the meeting room where we exposed tonight some of our photos from the workshop, which we did in 2023 with Photo Club
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise