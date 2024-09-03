Sign up
Photo 510
From the meeting room
Photo taken from the meeting room where we exposed tonight some of our photos from the workshop, which we did in 2023 with Photo Club
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
tower
framed
darmstadt
