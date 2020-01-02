Sign up
Smile!
I was on my way to work this morning, and I've accidentally noticed a couple of smileys on the road. Couldn't help but smile :) and take a photo of course
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Tanja
@violetlady
Hi! I'm Tanja, 31, from Croatia, Europe. Trying again year after year, maybe this year will be the one.
