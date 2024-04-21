Previous
Palms in Palma by violetlady
158 / 365

Palms in Palma

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Tanja

@violetlady
Hi! I'm Tanja, from Croatia. Trying again year after year, maybe this year will be the one. I love photography, books, cats, travel and baking.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise