110 / 365
Strike a pose
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Tanja
@violetlady
Hi! I'm Tanja, from Croatia. Trying again year after year, maybe this year will be the one. I love photography, books, cats, travel and baking. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
OnePlus Nord2 5G
Taken
13th June 2022 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kitten
,
orange
,
paw
,
tabby
,
pose
,
selfie
,
photogenic
Vesna
Baš je lijep i lijepo pozira, samo si mu zaboravila reći "Smješak, molim"
July 17th, 2022
