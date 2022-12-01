Sign up
120 / 365
Most beautiful time of the year
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Tanja
@violetlady
Hi! I'm Tanja, from Croatia. Trying again year after year, maybe this year will be the one. I love photography, books, cats, travel and baking.
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
shiny
,
decorations
,
advent
,
croatia
,
osijek
