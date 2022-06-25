Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Skylite Walkway
Park in North Austin
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michael Penn Smith
ace
@visionworker
I enjoyed doing a 365project several years ago, which was dedicated to one subject: WATER. Lately I've been feeling that I need a creative...
42
photos
68
followers
240
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
8th March 2011 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
walkway
,
structure
,
curving
,
skylite
gloria jones
ace
Super composition
June 25th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Interesting POV........although it makes me a bit queasy !!
June 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close