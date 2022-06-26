Previous
Rio Grande Sunrise by visionworker
41 / 365

Rio Grande Sunrise

Early early morning in Big Bend.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Michael Penn Smith

@visionworker
Stunning
June 25th, 2022  
oh my, what a sight that is
June 25th, 2022  
