Previous
Photo 1392
Lens ball
At the U3a photography group we played with lens balls. It was a fun half hour using different backgrounds.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
29th November 2023 7:58pm
lens-ball
JackieR
ace
Oooh fab college
November 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
That's awesome!!
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
This is so cool!
November 29th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fun effects
November 29th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
very neat!
November 29th, 2023
