Lens ball by wakelys
Lens ball

At the U3a photography group we played with lens balls. It was a fun half hour using different backgrounds.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
Oooh fab college
November 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That's awesome!!
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
This is so cool!
November 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fun effects
November 29th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
very neat!
November 29th, 2023  
