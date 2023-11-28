Sign up
Photo 1391
Magpie
The clouds looked stormy and the sun was shining. The magpie in the distance was catching the sun nicely.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1945
photos
133
followers
100
following
381% complete
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th November 2023 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
magpie
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it sure stands out!
November 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Fabulous depth of field and framing
November 28th, 2023
Kate
ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023
