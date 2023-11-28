Previous
Magpie by wakelys
Photo 1391

Magpie

The clouds looked stormy and the sun was shining. The magpie in the distance was catching the sun nicely.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it sure stands out!
November 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fabulous depth of field and framing
November 28th, 2023  
Kate ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise