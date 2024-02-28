Previous
Fishing Lake by wakelys
Fishing Lake

I attend a U3a Photography group at the local golf club. I decided to venture off piste walking back to my car and came across this little spot.
More faffing on Snapseed.
Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Lovely. I really like it!
February 28th, 2024  
