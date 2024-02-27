Eastney Pier

Previous
This just out from the mainland of Portsmouth and is known as the fishing pier. The land in the background is The Isle of Wight. It was in the county of Hampshire but since 1890 become a county in its own right.
Another little faff in Snapseed.
Kitty Hawke ace
Am liking the b & w....suits very much.
February 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific silhouettes and wonderful clouds.
February 27th, 2024  
