Transport 29

The hovercraft connects the Isle of Wight to the mainland. The journey only takes 10mins and from landing and departing takes 7mins. It runs frequently throughout the day and I was fortunate to be there as it arrived but preferred this shot of it leaving. I was challenged to convert my theme of 30-shots to monochrome.

You have to stand well back or you get blasted with water, sand and pebbles from the beach.