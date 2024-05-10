Previous
Clematis Stamen. by wakelys
Clematis Stamen.

I moved this plant at the end of last year and was worried that I had killed it off but it is providing some beautiful blooms.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful vibrant macro, well done
May 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fantastic shot fav
May 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stunning… wow
May 10th, 2024  
katy ace
Gorgeous close-up textures in detail in this. Good to know it didn’t die.FAV
May 10th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Beautiful!
May 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
May 10th, 2024  
