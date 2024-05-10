Sign up
Previous
Photo 1555
Clematis Stamen.
I moved this plant at the end of last year and was worried that I had killed it off but it is providing some beautiful blooms.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
6
7
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2178
photos
139
followers
98
following
426% complete
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th May 2024 12:35pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flower
,
clematis
,
stamens
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful vibrant macro, well done
May 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fantastic shot fav
May 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning… wow
May 10th, 2024
katy
ace
Gorgeous close-up textures in detail in this. Good to know it didn’t die.FAV
May 10th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Beautiful!
May 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
May 10th, 2024
