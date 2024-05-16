U3a 18th Birthday Party

The U3a in this area has been up and running for 18years. It started with 20 members and now has 600 here on Hayling Island. So this months meeting was a celebration of this. As usual the meeting started with a guest speaker followed by tea, sandwiches and cake like all good birthday parties. To stretch our brains a little there was also a quiz. The community hall was packed with members. Amazing what the offer of cake can do.For anyone not familiar with U3a here is a link.