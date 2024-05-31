Previous
Twisted ribbons of Pasta

They were lovely multi coloured and I was tempted to buy some but at the end of the day hubby is grateful for grub on his plate that tastes good and would be bothered by the look of fancy pasta s left this on the shelf and the money in my pocket.
One for the black and white - pasta challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49295/b-and-w-challenge-90-is-pasta
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Casablanca ace
That looks so cool!
May 31st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Love this, it's so unusual
May 31st, 2024  
