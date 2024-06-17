Previous
Kayaks on the beach by wakelys
Photo 1593

Kayaks on the beach

The kayakers were gathered have lunch.
It a tad windy today.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely pops of colour
June 17th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise