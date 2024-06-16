Previous
Stag Beetle by wakelys
Photo 1592

Stag Beetle

4cm long walking along the path. Spotted by hubby who called me for a photo opportunity. It’s and annual occurrence and we always report sightings to https://stagbeetles.ptes.org/thank-you-for-the-sighting/
My get pushed was to capture a close up so no time like the present.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great closeup of this critter!
June 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
6" big on my computer screen.....make him look scarier than he is! Nice shot
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise