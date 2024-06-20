Previous
Zermatt in the rain by wakelys
Photo 1596

Zermatt in the rain

Fascinating to watch the low cloud shifting
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@nigelrogers cloud very low and lots of rain today. Matterhorn glacier paradise cable cars not running after midday today so unable to go. Off to Gornergrat tomorrow so don’t hold out hope for any change in the weather. We count ourselves very lucky that we had good weather yesterday.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise