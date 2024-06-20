Sign up
Previous
Photo 1596
Zermatt in the rain
Fascinating to watch the low cloud shifting
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
road
clouds
river
mountains
Susan Wakely
@nigelrogers
cloud very low and lots of rain today. Matterhorn glacier paradise cable cars not running after midday today so unable to go. Off to Gornergrat tomorrow so don’t hold out hope for any change in the weather. We count ourselves very lucky that we had good weather yesterday.
June 20th, 2024
